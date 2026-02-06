(Illustration via Chicago Booth Review)

In 1984, Apple was losing market share to IBM. Armed with hundreds of thousands of additional employees and twice the market cap of the next largest company in the S&P 500, IBM had sold over 2 million personal computers within three years of entering the market. IBM quickly surpassed Apple’s market share, going from 18% to 26% in a single year, and was now selling three personal computers for every two Apple sold.

Steve Jobs saw this as an existential threat. Apple’s latest two products — the Apple II and the Lisa — were colossal failures. So, with everything riding on the launch of Apple’s first Macintosh computer, Jobs decided it was time to take a big swing.

Apple spent $800,000 on a 30-second commercial for that year’s Super Bowl. The company then spent another $900,000 on production, hiring Blade Runner director Ridley Scott to shoot the commercial in London. Based on George Orwell’s novel 1984, the ad positioned the Apple Macintosh as a tool that would free people from the control of “Big Brother” — a clear reference to IBM’s dominant personal computers.

The only problem? Everyone hated it. After Jobs showed the commercial to Apple’s board of directors, several members called it the worst ad they had ever seen. Jobs then sent it through a theater test, with unbiased consumers confirming the same.

Apple’s board actually thought it was such a bad idea that they told Jobs to sell the airtime to someone else, only agreeing to air the commercial after Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said they would pay for the ad slot ($800,000) themselves.

The rest is history. Apple’s Super Bowl commercial became an instant hit. More than 77 million people watched it live during the third quarter of that year’s game, with millions more seeing it on news outlets and late-night talk shows. Within 100 days of its launch, Apple sold 72,000 Macs, resulting in roughly $180 million in gross revenue.

$800 Million In Ad Revenue…From One Game

Apple’s commercial only aired nationally once, yet it fundamentally transformed Super Bowl advertising from commercial breaks to appointment viewing. This year, NBC sold out of its Super Bowl advertising slots months in advance, with the average brand paying $8 million for a 30-second commercial. In fact, NBC says demand was so high this year that it sold 5-10 of its 30-second commercials for more than $10 million.

If paying $333,333 per second for a TV advertisement doesn’t already sound crazy enough, the real number is actually much higher. Since NBC requires Super Bowl participants to match their advertising spend across other NBC properties, such as the Winter Olympics or NBA All-Star Weekend, brands must spend an additional $7-10 million on commercials outside the Super Bowl. Then, when you add in production fees ($1-4M), celebrity talent ($1-5M), and digital amplification across social media ($1-3M), the biggest brands will spend upwards of $30 million on a single 30-second spot.

Super Bowl advertising rates continue to rise because demand exceeds supply.

In 2017, when Fox hosted the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, the network was fielding calls from brands during the last few minutes of the fourth quarter to secure their spot in overtime. Then, when the 2024 Super Bowl became the second game to go into overtime, CBS was prepared. The network pre-sold 5-7 overtime units, pocketing an extra $60 million and bringing their total haul to $700 million — a record that was broken just one year later, when Fox brought in $800 million in 2025.

But now that Super Bowl commercials are exclusively reserved for companies with $100 million-plus marketing budgets, at what point does it no longer make financial sense? And, more importantly, how do these brands even go about measuring success?

Let’s dig in…