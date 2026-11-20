Six months after agreeing to buy the San Diego Padres for an MLB-record $3.9 billion, private equity billionaire Jose E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones are back at it. According to Sportico, Feliciano and Jones are nearing a deal to buy the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from Mark Walter for a record $750 million.

This deal has been in the works for a while now. Despite Walter previously saying the DOJ probe into his insurance companies wouldn’t result in him selling any sports assets outside of the Lakers, Walter has sold his minority stake in Premier League club Chelsea FC, is about to offload his majority stake in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and is currently accepting bids on the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

But we know why Walter is selling — he needs liquidity to backfill the ~$15 billion in related-party loans he is currently being investigated for. The better question is: Why would someone pay $750 million for a WNBA team that loses money and doesn’t even own its own arena? That answer is more complicated.

Let’s start with the bull case. What you’ll read online is that the $750 million price tag is misleading because it also includes a brand new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo. If you subtract that $150 million real estate project from the $750 million total, Feliciano and Jones are paying $600 million for the team itself. At $30 million in annual revenue, that reduces the revenue multiple from 25x (at the $750 million price) to 20x (at the $600 million price excl. real estate).