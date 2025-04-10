Hello, friends. The 89th Masters is officially underway. Back by popular demand, today’s newsletter examines Augusta National’s most interesting and secretive details.

RFID Chips: Augusta provides each media member with a badge upon arrival. These badges get you access to the tournament and media center each day, but they also contain an RFID chip, allowing club officials to see where you’re located at all times.

Media Rights: The Masters has the most unique media rights deal in sports. ESPN and CBS don’t pay any money to broadcast the tournament. Instead, they simply invoice Augusta after the tournament to cover production costs. Augusta then forwards this invoice to their sponsors (AT&T, IBM, Mercedes-Benz, and Bank of America), who pay $5M+ each in exchange for 4 minutes of commercial time per hour.

Augusta probably sacrifices $100 million annually by doing it this way, but it allows them to control everything — from what the broadcasters say to what they show.