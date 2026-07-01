(Image Credit: Emil Lendof/WSJ/Getty Images)

BlackBerry has completed one of the most unlikely corporate reinventions in modern tech history. The same company that once commanded over 50% of the U.S. smartphone market (and saw its stock price fall from $147 to $2.30) is now up 250% over the last six months, propelled by a fundamentally different business.

BlackBerry’s secret is QNX, a real-time operating system (RTOS) embedded in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide. Think of it as the brain inside your vehicle. If a self-driving car detects a pedestrian at 100 mph, the braking system must respond within a guaranteed window. That’s QNX’s job…and it can’t fail.

But investors aren’t excited about BlackBerry’s future because the company works with automakers like Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, and Ford. Investors are excited about BlackBerry’s future because the company is rapidly expanding that same technology into robotics, medical devices, and physical artificial intelligence.

This topic is a little outside what we normally discuss, but I have found that my best work comes from things I am genuinely interested in, and this certainly falls under that category. My required disclosure is that I purchased some BlackBerry (BB 0.00%↑) stock earlier this year after digging into the numbers, but you should obviously do your own research, and this essay is for educational purposes only.

Think of today’s email as an investment memo. Selfishly, it’ll at least serve as a reminder of what I believed to be true at this point, and something I can look back on to see what I got right and/or wrong about the investment thesis.

Let’s get into the details.

Part I: What BlackBerry Actually Is Today

BlackBerry (then Research In Motion) was founded in Waterloo, Ontario, and became synonymous with corporate email and secure mobile communications. At its peak in 2013, annual revenues topped $11 billion. With over 85 million active users worldwide, BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) became one of the world’s first widely adopted instant messaging services, and President Barack Obama even famously fought to keep his BlackBerry when he entered the White House in 2009.

Then it all came crashing down. The arrival of the iPhone in 2007 and Android’s rise marked the beginning of a decade-long revenue collapse. BlackBerry’s smartphone business was effectively wound down by 2016, and the company’s market capitalization crashed from $80 billion in 2008 to $4 billion by 2012.

BlackBerry spent the 2010s attempting to find its footing. The company ended up monetizing its intellectual property in safety and security to build a decently large secure communications business. That business provides encrypted communications infrastructure for governments and militaries around the world and now generates about $260 million in annual revenue. That accounted for about 50% of BlackBerry’s revenue last year, with QNX accounting for the other 50%. But with that said, if QNX scales the way BlackBerry (and its investors) believe it can, secure communications might eventually be a financial footnote.

The QNX story is interesting because this isn’t a new business for BlackBerry. In fact, QNX was founded in 1980 and acquired by BlackBerry in 2010. The initial idea was for the QNX team to build a new mobile operating system for the BlackBerry, but by the time the acquisition closed, BlackBerry was already losing its grip on the smartphone market. Things then got worse when Google unveiled its Android infotainment system, effectively destroying QNX’s core automotive value proposition. However, Google’s entry turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

With the understanding that large technology players were going to take in-car entertainment more seriously, QNX pivoted to own the software underneath that system. Customers would never know QNX is installed in their vehicle, but the software handles everything from the media center on their dashboard to the critical, life-saving controls. That includes things like lane-keeping assist, anti-lock braking, airbags, power steering, cruise control, and collision avoidance.

BlackBerry says QNX is now used by over 45 automakers, including all of the top 10 automotive OEMs, 24 of the top 25 EV OEMs, and every major Tier 1 automotive supplier. And here’s the best part: Since QNX runs a royalty-based business model, OEMs pay a small fee every time one of their cars leaves the production floor with QNX, with gross margins running at approximately 85%.

Part II: The Financial Picture

BlackBerry’s financial picture is so much clearer today than it was a few years ago. After unloading some non-core, money-losing assets, BlackBerry now makes money in two ways: 1) Secure Communications (think: encrypted communications for governments and militaries) and 2) QNX (think: a commercial real-time operating system designed for environments where failure is not an option).

Each of these businesses accounts for about 50% of BlackBerry’s revenue, but QNX is the growth story. QNX revenue has moved from $215.4 million in FY2024 to $236.0 million in FY2025 to $268.0 million in FY2026. Q4 FY2026 was a record at $78.7 million (+20% YoY), with 84% gross margins and adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million. The division also achieved the “Rule of 40” — where revenue growth rate plus EBITDA margin exceeds 40% — for both Q4 and the full year.

BlackBerry also reported a QNX royalty backlog of $950 million at the end of FY2026, up from $865 million a year earlier. This royalty backlog is QNX’s most underappreciated financial feature. It represents contracted future royalties from design wins that are still in the production ramp — vehicles designed with QNX but not yet fully produced at scale. Actual revenue numbers depend on factors such as production volumes, program changes, and cancellations, but this is the cleanest way to examine future royalties that should eventually convert to revenue.

More importantly, QNX’s backlog has now grown from $815 million (FY2024) → $865 million (FY2025) → $950 million (FY2026). At $950 million, QNX’s backlog now represents more than twice the division’s annual royalty recognition rate.

BlackBerry’s growth story was most recognizable last quarter. In Q1 FY2027, total revenue reached $152.8 million, up 26% year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin came in at 78.6%, adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million, and the company produced positive operating cash flow in a fiscal first quarter for the first time in nine years.

As a result, BlackBerry’s investment story is now much cleaner — QNX provides growth while secure communications provides stability — and, given that the stock popped almost 20% after the company’s latest earnings report, investors are clearly excited about BlackBerry’s new approach, which combines growth, high gross margins, positive cash generation, and aggressive share buybacks ($60M+).

Part III: The Opportunity Ahead

BlackBerry’s future relies almost entirely on the performance and growth of QNX. For it to reach its full potential, robotics and physical AI need to scale massively, and QNX must become the category's default safety operating system.

The good news is that QNX is already headed in that direction. BlackBerry says about 20% of QNX revenue now comes from non-car segments. Robotics, drones, and autonomous industrial equipment are all growing categories. Johnson & Johnson also selected QNX for its new AI-enabled heart pump, and BlackBerry says QNX is now being used by nine of the top ten medical device manufacturers.

Think about it this way: Most people still view AI as living in the cloud (chatbots, recommendation engines), but the next wave of AI will be in the physical world (humanoid robots, surgical systems, smart factory equipment). Physical AI systems require software to handle perception, planning, and decision-making, but they also require a safety layer to guarantee safe execution with zero tolerance for failure. That’s what makes the business case for QNX interesting. BlackBerry’s software is becoming a mandatory prerequisite for regulated physical AI products.

The best example of this is the partnership BlackBerry signed with Nvidia earlier this year. The partnership combines BlackBerry’s real-time safety software (QNX) with Nvidia’s AI and hardware platforms, or, in simple terms, wherever Nvidia’s physical AI chips go in regulated environments, QNX will go with them. That’s a huge deal because companies like Agility Robotics (used in Amazon warehouses), Boston Dynamics, and Figure AI are all already building on Nvidia platforms.

My belief is that the public market is still misdefining BlackBerry because of its past. Yes, the stock has run up over the last few months, and is likely considered expensive on a value basis, but the company’s market capitalization is still sitting around $7.5 billion and if QNX succeeds in becoming a critical software layer in the physical AI stack (across automobiles, robots, factories, medical devices) that segment of the company alone should be worth more than BlackBerry is today.

To be clear, this won’t happen overnight. BlackBerry isn't a hockey stick growth story. It's a royalty business, which means revenue builds slowly as vehicles and physical AI products move from design to production. A car company doesn't sign a QNX deal on Monday and start generating royalties on Tuesday. That's why the royalty backlog is the most important number to watch. When it grows — from $815 million to $865 million to $950 million — it tells you demand is being locked in ahead of the revenue. That's the signal that the thesis is working.

The stock already reflects some of that optimism. But if the QNX backlog keeps growing and the next decade of physical AI looks anything like what Nvidia is signaling, the market may still be underestimating what BlackBerry has become.

If you enjoyed today’s newsletter, share it with a friend.

Share