(The Rose Bowl in Pasadena via Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

After more than 40 years of hosting its home games at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the UCLA football team might soon be on the move. According to multiple reports, UCLA is close to signing an agreement with SoFi Stadium to play its home football games at the same venue as the NFL’s Rams and Chargers as soon as the 2026 season.

The headlines will tell you that this is a good (and necessary) deal for UCLA. Not only does SoFi Stadium have approximately 10,000 more premium seats and luxury suites compared to the Rose Bowl, but the stadium is also 14 miles closer to UCLA’s campus.

Furthermore, UCLA’s lease agreement with the Rose Bowl is highly prohibitive. The Rose Bowl keeps virtually all income from premium seating, concessions, and parking. And with UCLA’s athletic department recording losses of more than $200 million over the last six years, a move to SoFi Stadium could stop the bleeding almost immediately.

The only problem? It’s not that simple. UCLA appears to be leaking reports to the media indicating it can exit its lease at the Rose Bowl by paying a buyout of $60 million to $80 million. However, after digging through the school’s 60+ page contract with the Rose Bowl this week, UCLA seemingly pulled that number out of thin air.