LeBron James and Kevin Durant have teamed up with a group of investors to turn elite youth basketball in America into a standalone, investable sports property.

It’s no secret that the elite youth basketball system is broken. The country’s top prospects rarely compete against each other because they are spread across a handful of leagues. Nike spends more than $40 million a year running EYBL, which is just a marketing expense for its sneaker business (think: recruits get connected with the brand and then Nike signs the best ones to NIL/sneaker and apparel deals). Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour collectively spend another $30 million annually. Teams in these leagues never play each other (because they are sponsored by competing shoe companies). Too many games are jammed into each weekend, and most players don’t receive any NIL money for their participation.

Some people have tried to fix this. Overtime Elite is probably the most popular example and has seen some success through sponsorships and recruiting. The NBA also launched G League Ignite a few years ago, promising to train players (on and off the court) and help them reach the NBA. Overtime Elite and the G League Ignite program have placed more than a dozen players in the NBA, but with changes in NIL, the former is struggling, and the latter was shut down.

This is where The Futures League comes into play. Here’s how it will work: