Huddle Up

Huddle Up

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Steve Moore's avatar
Steve Moore
11h

Excellent & well timed piece Joe. I would think the Township put in a clean zone ordinance for the event but had the family propped up some ambush signage, I’m thinking his membership would’ve been toast.

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US data fan's avatar
US data fan
16h

"So what does this have to do with five guys watching the PGA Championship from their backyard? Well, nothing…unless they start selling tickets. I just thought it was a good excuse to explain how property rights in sports work."

Well played, Joe. Well played.

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