If you’re a golf fan like me, you have probably seen Dylan Dethier’s tweet about the stadium seating someone built in their backyard at the PGA Championship.

Located directly behind the 14th tee at Aronimink Golf Club, the homeowner built a temporary structure that rises just above the privacy fence. Rather than purchasing tickets for several hundred dollars, five guys were seen standing on the platform during Wednesday’s practice round with lawn chairs and a cooler.

Dylan’s post went viral because #dudesrock, of course. But after reading through the comments, the most popular response seems to be that some “pencil-pushing suit” will inevitably ruin the fun by raising the privacy fence to block their view.

My guess is that most people think this is a straightforward issue: the homeowner can build an elevated viewing platform on his property if he wants to, and the PGA of America can build a taller fence if it wants to block his view. As long as neither party encroaches on the other’s property, the taller platform/fence wins.

This is sort of a silly example to use because it’s harmless and fun, and the PGA of America is likely to let it slide. But I don’t write this newsletter to state the obvious. Sports teams, stadiums, and events have been fighting property rights cases for decades, and the answer is not always as obvious as you might think.

The Chicago Cubs are the best example. Anyone who lives in Chicago or has attended a game at Wrigley Field knows there are more than a dozen buildings across the street from the stadium with rooftop seating. For 70 years, starting when the stadium opened in 1914, viewing was informal. Residents and friends would bring lawn chairs and coolers up to the roof, but tickets were never sold.

Then, capitalism took over. As the Cubs became more popular during the 1980s and 1990s, the buildings outside Wrigley were either sold or transformed by their existing owners. Entrepreneurs added permanent bleacher-style seating on the rooftops, obtained liquor licenses, and started selling 150+ tickets per home game.

Of course, the Cubs weren’t happy about this. The team initially put up a temporary screen to block their view, but later sued the 13 rooftop businesses for copyright infringement, misappropriation, and unjust enrichment. The team’s argument was simple: They bear all of the costs of running a professional sports team, including hundreds of millions of dollars in annual player salaries, and the rooftops shouldn’t be allowed to profit off that nine-figure investment for free.

In 2004, the Cubs reached a settlement with 10 of the rooftop defendants named in the lawsuit. In exchange for the contractual right to continue to profit off their rooftop bleacher seats for a 20-year period, each of the rooftops agreed to pay the Cubs 17% of gross revenue from rooftop seats and 11% of billboard/signage fees.

It’s estimated that this agreement initially generated $1-2 million in annual revenue for the Cubs before rising to more than $5 million in its final years. But once that 20-year period expired in 2024, things got spicy. That’s because, after buying the Cubs for $845 million in 2009, the Ricketts family immediately began acquiring real estate around Wrigley Field, including the overlooking rooftops.

Through an array of LLCs and shell companies, the Ricketts family now owns or controls at least 13 of the 16 rooftops with sightlines into Wrigley Field. It’s estimated that the family spent $35-45 million on these properties, but more importantly, it gave them leverage when it came time to sign new licensing deals.

In fact, one of the last remaining independent rooftops is now being sued by the Cubs for continuing to sell rooftop tickets after the agreement ended. The owner of that rooftop has told the judge that the Cubs made an unreasonable offer, demanding 30% of seat revenue and 50% of billboard revenue with only a 7-day deadline to respond, while the Cubs argue that the expiration of the 2004 license agreement ended the owner’s contractual right to profit off events at Wrigley.

If this case reaches a settlement before trial, there are really only two outcomes: the rooftop owner will either sell the property to the Ricketts family or sign an agreement that guarantees the Cubs 25-50% of his gross annual revenue. The owner could always risk it by going to trial, but that would be a poor decision.

The Cubs (and other sports teams) have successfully used the 1938 Pittsburgh Athletic Co. v. KQV Broadcasting Co. case as precedent. The TL;DR is that a radio station paid people to go on a rooftop adjacent to Forbes Field to broadcast Pirates play-by-play. When the Pirates sued the radio station (because they had an exclusive agreement with another radio station), a court ruled that outsiders profiting off activity inside the stadium violated the Pirates' property rights.

That’s ultimately why the rooftop near Wrigley will settle. If they go to trial, they will probably lose. And without an agreement in place to sell rooftop seats for Cubs games, the owner would face a drastic reduction in the asset’s resale value.

So what does this have to do with five guys watching the PGA Championship from their backyard? Well, nothing…unless they start selling tickets. I just thought it was a good excuse to explain how property rights in sports work.

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