(A Kalshi advertisement in Washington, DC, via Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)

The legal loophole that prediction markets have been exploiting might soon be closing, potentially leading to billions of dollars in lost equity value for investors.

On Monday, U.S. senators Adam Schiff (D., California) and John Curtis (R., Utah) introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit entities regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), including prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket’s U.S. platform, from listing contracts related to sporting events.

The bill also seeks to prohibit “casino-style games” from being listed on these platforms — slot machine games, video poker, blackjack, and bingo — but given that Kalshi crossed $3 billion in weekly volume for the first time last week, with 86% of that volume coming from sports betting, this could destroy their business.

This legislation seeks to crystallize a fundamental question that has been brewing since prediction markets exploded in popularity after the 2024 presidential election: Is placing a bet on the Super Bowl a financial derivative requiring federal oversight, or just a sports bet that should be regulated at the state level?

The answer to that question has enormous financial consequences. Kalshi alone is now valued at $22 billion, and with prediction markets able to operate in states that haven’t legalized sports gambling, state-licensed sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings have seen their stocks decline by more than 50% over the last year.

What Does The CFTC Actually Do?

Before we get into whether or not prediction markets should fall under CFTC jurisdiction, it’s important to understand what the CFTC was created to do.