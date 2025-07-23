Do WNBA Players Actually Hate Caitlin Clark?

Christine Brennan’s new book on Caitlin Clark has become an instant New York Times bestseller. In today’s conversation, she tells me the most interesting details from the book, including how Caitlin Clark reacted to being left off the Olympic team and the timeline of events that led to the WNBA upgrading players to chartered flights. We also discuss how unprepared the WNBA was for Clark’s arrival, why WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert avoids mentioning her name, the differences between covering male and female athletes as a journalist, and much more. Enjoy!