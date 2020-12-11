ESPN+: Building A Billion Dollar Business
Disney had their investor day yesterday, delivering impressive new ESPN+ content and updated subscription numbers — but should we really be that surprised?
Friends,
Media and entertainment conglomerate Disney had their investor day yesterday and provided a variety of updates on the sports front.
From a media rights standpoint, ESPN and the SEC announced a new deal that will see the weekly marquee matchup and the SEC Championship Game move to ABC starting in the summer of 2024.
The price?
A massive 10-year, ~$3…