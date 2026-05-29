Ferrari unveiled its first-ever fully electric vehicle this week, and it might be the most controversial new car launch of my lifetime. Controversial probably isn’t even the right word because everyone seems to hate it. The memes have been endless, and the company’s stock dropped 8% the morning after the car was announced, effectively wiping out nearly $4 billion in equity value overnight.

On the surface, I get it. The $650,000 Ferrari Luce looks like a Nissan Leaf, performs worse than a Tesla, and costs ten times as much as both. It is the heaviest car Ferrari has ever made, and the company’s former chairman says the best part about the car is that it is so bad the Chinese won’t even try to copy it.

But there is just one problem: these people are wrong. You may not personally like the car’s design, but I’m willing to bet it will sell incredibly well and become a significant source of profit for Ferrari in the future. So for today’s newsletter, I’ve spent a few days compiling a bunch of data points, charts, and context to explain exactly why Ferrari built this car and what it will mean for their business.

Let’s get into it…