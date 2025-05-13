Everyone Thinks ESPN Is Dying — Here’s Why They’re Wrong
As cable unravels, ESPN is betting big on streaming. From Pat McAfee to Monday Night Football, this is the inside story of how they plan to survive (and even thrive) in the digital age.
This is a narrative violation, but I have something to admit: Despite ESPN losing nearly 30 million paying customers over the past 15 years and everyone saying that the company is a dying business unable to compete with deep-pocketed streamers like Amazon and Netflix, I believe ESPN is well-positioned to thrive in a streaming world.