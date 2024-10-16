Genius Sports has announced a new partnership with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, providing fans in SoFi Stadium with real-time, data-driven highlights. The NFL’s official data provider will translate Next Gen Stats (think: player location, running speed, and QB time-to-throw) into bite-size highlight packages that will be shown throughout the game on SoFi Stadium’s 120-yard, 70,000-square-foot Infinity Screen.

This is an interesting partnership because 1) it is the first time that Next Gen Stats will be packaged and displayed in an NFL stadium during a live game, and 2) it creates more sponsorship inventory for the Rams, an increasingly important asset in sports.

In fact, Verizon, a current advertising partner with the Los Angeles Rams, has already signed on to have its logo placed on 18 to 20 highlight packages throughout the game.

“Since opening SoFi Stadium in 2020, we continuously look to team up with best-in-class companies to set the gameday standard at the Rams house,” said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. “We are thrilled to work with Genius Sports to deliver this unprecedented experience to our fans and grateful to our partner Verizon for elevating this content.”

In addition to the increased advertising inventory/revenue, this partnership will keep fans more engaged throughout the game. Casual fans can keep up with the action on the screen, while hardcore fans won’t need to check their phone for stats anymore.

This is a great example of a win-win partnership — the Rams and their fans benefit equally. But if you zoom out, this announcement also offers a glimpse into the future.

Genius Sports is probably the most important company in sports you have never heard of. Founded in 2001, Genius Sports is a software development company that provides data-driven sports technology products for media, betting, and other sports partners.

The London-based company has nearly 2,000 employees operating in offices around the world. Genius Sports works with nearly 500 sports properties, including a variety of leagues (NFL, EPL, WNBA, PGA Tour), networks (ESPN, CBS Sports), teams (LA Rams, LA Clippers), events (Ryder Cup, Indy 500), and companies (Betway, Reddit).

The data that flows into sportsbooks? That’s Genius Sports. The company powering Tony Romo’s Emmy-Winning RomoVision on CBS? That’s Genius Sports, too.

Genius Sports generates most of its $413 million in annual revenue from betting technology, content and services. This category grew 21% last year, primarily due to a 50% increase in gross gaming revenue in the United States.

However, the more interesting part is that in-game NFL wagering grew 60% from the previous year. In-game bets now account for 20% of all NFL bets that the company sees, and given that Genius Sports makes 3x more money off live, in-game data, these licensing and revenue-sharing agreements have become even more valuable.

Most sports fans are not familiar with Genius Sports because there wasn’t a reason to be — the company primarily focuses on B2B products, and fans don’t care where sportsbooks get their data as long as it’s accurate. But with Genius Sports launching more B2C-focused partnerships, like this one with the Rams, that will soon change.

Data has become an increasingly large part of the sports viewing experience. Fans want better information quicker. Networks like Amazon are investing millions annually in products like Prime Vision, and teams like the Rams are focused on finding ways for people to enjoy the in-game experience without using their phones.

NFL teams can now display location tracking and advanced analytics on video boards within seconds of a play. That might seem minor to some people, but it’s a massive step in the right direction and something many other sports teams will copy.

