(Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

A statement that would have sounded ridiculous even five years ago, Good Good Golf has raised a $45 million investment round. Led by Creator Sports Capital with participation from Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the popular golf YouTube channel with 1.75 million subscribers will use the money to build out its management team, invest in more live events, and expand its golf equipment and merchandise line.

After meeting at a golf tournament in 2020, Matt Kendrick and Garrett Clark launched the Good Good Golf YouTube channel together. Initially seen as a fun alternative to the golf instructional videos commonly found on YouTube at the time, Good Good has quickly morphed into one of the sport’s most influential brands.

Good Good has a full-time team of 25 people working on its content, including on-air personalities, videographers, and editors. They have collaborated with everyone from Bryson DeChambeau to Stephen Curry, posting nearly 100 videos every year for five straight years while generating over 500 million lifetime views on the channel.

Good Good probably generates over $50,000 in monthly advertising revenue on YouTube alone, but that’s not why investors are giving them $45 million.