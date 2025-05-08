Has Formula 1 Peaked In The United States?
Is Formula 1’s popularity fading in the U.S. or just entering a new phase? A deeper look at TV numbers, media rights battles, and why the next broadcast deal could define its American future.
I don’t know about you, but over the weekend, I saw many people insinuating that Formula 1’s audience in the United States has peaked. Most of the people saying this seemed to be basing their opinion on the Miami Grand Prix’s viewership number, which came in at 2.17 million, a 30% drop compared to the 3.1 million viewers in 2024.