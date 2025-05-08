(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

I don’t know about you, but over the weekend, I saw many people insinuating that Formula 1’s audience in the United States has peaked. Most of the people saying this seemed to be basing their opinion on the Miami Grand Prix’s viewership number, which came in at 2.17 million, a 30% drop compared to the 3.1 million viewers in 2024.