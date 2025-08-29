(Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Over 300,000 fans are expected to attend the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort this weekend. Some of these fans will make the 25-mile trip up from Amsterdam, while others will commute in from neighboring European countries, such as Belgium or Germany. But no matter where a fan might be coming from, none of these 300,000 attendees will arrive at the track in a car — literally not a single one.

You may be asking yourself, “How is this possible?” Well, it’s possible due to public transportation, walking, and cycling, of course. But that doesn’t tell the entire story.

When Formula 1 announced its return to Zandvoort after a 36-year absence, race organizers faced dozens of lawsuits and environmental protests. Some residents were concerned about the nitrogen emissions from Formula 1 cars, but most protests focused on the potential carbon footprint from transportation and race operations.

You see, Zandvoort is one of the most unique venues on the Formula 1 calendar. It’s essentially a dead-end, surrounded on three sides by a combination of water, beaches, dunes, and even a natural park. There is only one way into the track and one way out.

So, to make this work, Formula 1 had to get creative. They had to devise a system that allowed 300,000 fans to arrive at the track without a car. They also had to guarantee that no trash would get left behind and that the local wildlife would remain protected.

While many saw this as an insurmountable task not worth the effort, the Dutch Grand Prix went on to develop a playbook for sustainability that every sporting event should emulate. I know sustainability isn’t the sexiest topic, but stick with me here. We often discuss how European sports leagues can learn commercialization strategies from American sports leagues, but this is the reverse. The Dutch Grand Prix effectively used incentives to mitigate the perceived downsides of hosting a major sporting event.

(Photo via Formula 1)

The most significant sustainability success for the Dutch Grand Prix lies in its radical approach to visitor transport. Everyone knows that Europeans are more likely to use public transportation when attending a sporting event, but various studies over the years still indicate that roughly 40% of attendees (depending on the city) arrive via car.

This would have been impossible at Zandvoort. Not only would the traffic have been a nightmare, but there literally isn’t enough parking in the area. As a solution, race organizers developed a three-pronged approach. First, they partnered with Dutch Railways to increase the frequency of its trains so that one would arrive every 5 to 10 minutes before, during, and after the race. Next, they established a network of “Park & Bike” locations, allowing fans to park their cars a few miles away from the venue and then rent a bicycle to complete the final leg of their journey through the scenic dunes.

There was also a network of shuttle buses running on HVO100 biofuel, which offers an 85% reduction in emissions, for those who didn’t want to (or couldn’t) arrive at the venue by bike. But bicycles were still the most popular option. Just look at how many were outside the track on race day. All 40,000 parking spots were filled, resulting in 98% of attendees arriving via train, bike, or bus. The only individuals allowed to drive into the venue (2%) were drivers, credentialed media, team members, and F1 personnel.

(Photo via The Dutch Grand Prix)

The Dutch Grand Prix’s transportation initiative was especially impactful when you consider that visitor transport typically accounts for 70% of an event’s total ecological footprint.

Some might argue that this isn’t possible in other cities. Most venues, especially in the United States, lack access to a train station within a 10-minute walk of the arena or stadium, and cycling is also more prevalent in Dutch culture. My argument would be that cities should be more mindful of this when building new venues. However, even if you wanted to ignore Zandvoort’s approach to transportation, its innovative waste management plan is definitely something that other events worldwide should copy.

Here are a few ways that Zandvoort was able to achieve near-zero waste:

100% Waste Separation: Rather than asking fans to separate waste into compost, trash, and recycling on race day, the Dutch Grand Prix negotiated a deal with local waste processors before the race to separate waste post-collection. This allowed fans to dispose of everything in a single bin. I’m not sure there is any hard data on the impact of this initiative, but it doesn’t take a genius to realize that people are more likely to dispose of their trash if it is made simple and easy.

Creative Recycling: Zandvoort also required all purchased materials to be usable for at least three years. That meant that when advertising banners came down after the race, they were converted into volunteer bags or advertising boards that could be used at other events. This created a slightly higher upfront cost for race partners, but it ensured that all material could be used long after the race ended.

Educational Programs & Clean Teams: Race organizers also installed educational signs along the dunes before the race, with the idea being that people are less likely to litter once they are educated on the impact it can have on nearby wildlife. Additionally, specialized cleaning teams were hired to patrol the dunes before, during, and after the race, resulting in virtually no cleanup.

Each of these initiatives was impactful in its own right, but nothing was more helpful when it came to eliminating waste than the circuit’s token exchange program.

When visitors entered the circuit, they received a free recycling token. These tokens were then exchanged when they bought a drink. When they returned the empty cup, fans were either given their token back or another drink. If you lost your cup or a token, you were required to pay a small fee (€2) to replace it. Once the race was over, you could then enter a code on the back of each token to win a prize online.

This system is commonly used at other events in the Netherlands (concerts, etc.). It helped achieve a 75% recycling rate for cups during the race, and has since become a model for other major events. It worked so well because it gamified the recycling process with incentives. Some people held onto their cups to avoid paying the fee, while others proactively picked up trash to increase their chances of winning a prize.

Think of it like this: Instead of spending money to hire hundreds of crew members to pick up trash inside the circuit during the race, organizers essentially paid fans (via prizes) to do it for them. This saved them money in the long run, but also produced better results, as people are more likely to recycle when everyone else is doing it too.

Unfortunately, the Dutch Grand Prix will disappear from the Formula 1 calendar after 2026. Not because the race wasn’t interesting. The economics just no longer make sense. Despite being named F1’s promoter of the year, the Dutch Grand Prix was barely turning a profit (and that will only get harder). With F1’s popularity increasing, there are now a dozen tracks willing to pay higher host fees than Zandvoort can afford.

However, that doesn’t really matter when it comes to sustainability. The Dutch Grand Prix’s playbook is something that should endure long after this event is over. It’s a masterclass in how to utilize incentives to create an exceptional fan experience while also running a sustainable, large-scale sporting event.

If you enjoyed this breakdown, share it with your friends.

Share