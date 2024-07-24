(Image: AC Milan vs. Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in 2023)

The last few months have been a wild ride for soccer fans. Commonly referred to as the “Summer of Soccer,” Euro 2024 and Copa América brought us 78 matches and 223 hours of live TV in just 30 days. And American fans, specifically, still have Leagues Cup, the MLS All-Star game, and the Men’s World Cup coming up in just two years.

But now, here come the preseason friendlies. I attended AC Milan’s sold-out match against Real Madrid last year at the Rose Bowl, and I’ll be at Yankee Stadium this weekend when they play 4x-defending Premier League champion Manchester City.

After AC Milan’s first match in New York City, the Italian Serie A club will head to Chicago to play Real Madrid and then Baltimore to play FC Barcelona. Both of these matches will take place in NFL stadiums — Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) — with more than 125,000 fans expected to attend the two friendlies.

International preseason friendlies have become increasingly common for Europe’s most popular clubs. These matches provide football clubs with additional revenue, but they also build their fanbases in the lucrative American market. This, in turn, increases the club’s enterprise value, and there is no better example than AC Milan.

AC Milan has aggressively expanded its U.S. presence since COVID-19 ended, playing a handful of matches in the country’s biggest stadiums each year and even signing U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic from Chelsea before the 2023-24 season.

As a reminder, in 2022, American Investment firm RedBird Capital closed a $1.2 billion deal to buy AC Milan. The deal also included a minority investment from the New York Yankees and Main Street Advisors, a celebrity-backed investment firm with a limited partner list that includes Drake, LeBron James, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This partnership was unique because the Yankees placed AC Milan games on the YES Network, the country’s most-watched regional sports network for 18 of the last 21 years.

In addition to matches this summer in New York City, Chicago, and Baltimore, AC Milan also played friendlies last year in cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Four other big clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, have joined AC Milan on this year's preseason tour. The club and its players will also participate in several off-field events, like a meet-and-greet at the PUMA Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City designed to highlight the synergy between football and fashion and Milan Junior Camps in 24 North American cities.

These decisions help deepen the relationship between AC Milan and its U.S. fanbase — but they have also proven to expand that audience and drive future revenue growth.

AC Milan now has 43 million fans in the U.S., according to Nielsen data. The 2021-22 Serie A Champions have seen a 154% increase in website visitors from the U.S. over the last year, making America the team’s second-largest market outside of Italy. Mobile app downloads in America are also up 266% year-over-year, and the team tells me that they saw more than a 50% increase in jersey sales from American customers last year.

Christian Pulisic, specifically, is a big factor in this. The USMNT’s most famous player accounts for 51% of all AC Milan shirts sold in the United States today. On the day of his signing in 2023, AC Milan set a new e-commerce sales record in the United States, and Pulisic’s jersey now accounts for 14% of all AC Milan shirt sales globally.

These numbers are impressive in a vacuum. However, they are even more remarkable when considering what they have enabled ACM to accomplish on the business side.

AC Milan was recently ranked by Forbes as the world’s 14th most valuable football club at $1.43 billion. ACM is the fastest-growing football club in Europe for the third consecutive year, according to the European Elite 2024 report. The club’s matchday revenues have doubled year-over-year. Their operating revenue increased by 84% over the last five seasons, and AC Milan’s enterprise value has grown 35% from 2023.

So my point is simple: while many people see these international friendlies as a way for American fans to see their favorite team play without traveling abroad, it’s clear that the world’s biggest clubs are successfully using them to drive revenue growth.

The United States is the world’s largest economy. Sports are commercialized here unlike anywhere else in the world. Formula 1 has proven how incredibly important it is to penetrate the market, and it should be no surprise that international football clubs like AC Milan are prioritizing international trips to the U.S. each Summer.

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