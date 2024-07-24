Huddle Up

Huddle Up

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Alessandro Oehy's avatar
Alessandro Oehy
Jul 25, 2024

I would expect AC Milan to be one of the first clubs to stage Serie A games in the U.S. if FIFA adapt their regulation on "domestic league fixtures not being allowed to be played outside of a league’s home territory”, which could become a reality after the dropped charges of Relevant Sports against FIFA in this manner earlier this year

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