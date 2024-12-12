(Bill Belichick via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Less than one year after mutually agreeing to part ways with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is returning to the football field. Well, not that one. Rather than waiting for another NFL opportunity, the eight-time Super Bowl champion has finalized a deal to become the University of North Carolina's next head football coach.

UNC met with Bill Belichick several times over the last two weeks. What started as a casual conversation on the future of college football transformed into something much more serious, with Belichick presenting the school with a 400-page “organizational bible” during a 5-hour meeting on Sunday.

It was a take-it-or-leave-it offer. The book was a blueprint that included everything Belichick needed to run a successful college football program, from position-specific salary minimums to staff headcount and even the hiring of a GM and salary capologist.