Clemson University recently began selling alcohol at its athletic events, with the school’s opening game against LSU this year generating $467,843 from 45,045 units.

While Clemson might be the latest school to start selling alcohol at football games, it certainly isn’t the only school. Every single SEC school now sells alcohol at its home football games after the conference lifted its 30-year ban in 2019. Ole Miss even set a single-game record with $856,242 in alcohol sales during its game against LSU in 2025.

This is part of a broader trend in collegiate athletics. With the recent House v. NCAA settlement allowing schools to share up to $20.5 million annually with student athletes, every program across the country is looking for ways to increase revenue.

Alcohol sales have emerged as the quickest monetization method, with more than 90% of the 136 FBS schools now selling alcohol on gamedays. But $9 beers and $11 seltzers are really just the tip of the iceberg. To offset higher costs from revenue sharing and coaching salaries, the top college football programs are now signing eight-figure naming rights deals, adding high-priced luxury suites, and hosting non-game-day events, such as year-round premium concerts and Savannah Bananas baseball games.

This is no longer optional. It’s a requirement. The financial strain is evident across major programs, with athletic departments at schools like Alabama ($28 million) and Ohio State ($38 million) reporting massive losses last year despite record revenues.

So for today’s newsletter, we’re going to break down all the ways that schools are increasing athletic department revenue. I’ll start by covering the examples mentioned above. But rather than keeping it high-level, we’re going to dive deep into the details — from Clemson’s unique revenue-sharing agreement with the Savannah Bananas to the economics behind Zach Bryan’s record-breaking concert at Michigan’s Big House.

This is something everyone should care about because whether you work in college athletics or just watch as a fan, the game day experience at every school is changing.