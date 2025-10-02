How FanDuel Became America's #1 Sportsbook With Flutter CEO Peter Jackson

After releasing my breakdown on FanDuel’s $50 billion playbook last week, I had the opportunity to interview Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson. As CEO of Flutter, Peter oversees FanDuel in the United States, as well as several of the top sportsbooks in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Brazil, and parts of Europe and Africa.

These businesses collectively generate over $14 billion in annual revenue and serve nearly 14 million customers each month.

Peter and I spent 35 minutes discussing the most important topics — including customer acquisition costs, the growth of iGaming, margin expansion, the potential size of the American market at maturity, the future of prediction markets, and more.

Peter provided a ton of great insights, and I think you’ll really enjoy our conversation. After all, it’s not every day that you get to interview the CEO of a $50 billion business!

