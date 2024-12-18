How FIFA Rigged Its Process For Saudi Arabia To Host The 2034 World Cup
Saudi Arabia has spent years signing big sponsorship deals and rubbing shoulders with FIFA executives in hopes of landing the World Cup. Now, FIFA has manipulated its process to repay the favor.
Last Wednesday, FIFA officially awarded Saudi Arabia the 2034 Men’s World Cup. Joining the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026 and a joint bid between Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay in 2030, Saudi Arabia will be the second-ever Middle Eastern country to…