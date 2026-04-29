If you’re like me, your social media feeds over the last few years have been filled with influencers competing in indoor fitness events. New York City. London. Shanghai. Competitions are held in the world’s busiest cities every weekend, with middle-aged men and women often spending thousands of dollars just to show up.

But these athletes aren’t working toward the CrossFit Games, running ultramarathons, completing Spartan races, or training for an Ironman. They are participating in a new global fitness category called “fitness racing.”

Born in a Hamburg gym in 2017, HYROX is the most disruptive participation-sport story of the last decade. The format is simple: participants run 1 km eight times, with a different functional workout (sled pushes, rowing, burpees, wall balls) after each run. It’s a standardized race, meaning it’s the exact same event wherever it’s held, and the average competitor usually completes it in 90 minutes.

This standardized format has turned HYROX into a juggernaut. While other fitness variations like CrossFit and F45 struggle to avoid bankruptcy, HYROX will host 135 events in 2026 across 43 countries. Roughly 1.5 million people will participate in a HYROX event this year, and the company is expected to generate about $225 million in revenue — all without spending a dollar on paid marketing.

But those are just the headline numbers. Anyone can multiply HYROX’s total participants by its race fees to get its annual race-fee revenue. The real story is how HYROX has built an asset-light, IP-based business that leverages user-generated content to attract millions of participants while maximizing revenue through affiliate gym memberships, sponsorship deals, merchandise, and more.

So for today’s newsletter, I spent the last few days digging deep into HYROX’s business model. We’ll start by discussing the critical design choices that enabled the organization to go from 650 participants in 2018 to 1.5 million in 2026. Then, we’ll get into the financial details, including a look at the unique revenue streams that enabled HYROX to become a billion-dollar business in less than seven years.

Let’s get into it…