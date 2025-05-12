Huddle Up

Great job as usual Joe. Howie has proven that you needn’t have played the game to contribute at the highest level. With his willingness to learn from and surround himself with others whose talent and skills are complementary he has become a model for high level NFL leadership. Interestingly it was a native Philadelphian and former All Pro who brought scouting analytics into the NFL with the Cowboys; Bucko Kilroy. The “meanest man in pro football” was also a Temple grad, merchant marine and in the 60’s an IBM mainframe geek. His scouting success in Dallas with Schramm and Landry and later in New England with Parcells and Belichick was exemplary. “Always check the numbers but remember the film doesn’t lie” was a favorite refrain from Bucko.

