(Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman via Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)

Bill Ackman is one of the world’s most famous investors. Maybe you know him as the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund with nearly $20 billion in assets under management. Or perhaps you know the 58-year-old billionaire from the platform formerly known as Twitter, as Ackman has never shied away from offering his opinion on everything from COVID to the Russia-Ukraine war.