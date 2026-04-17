(Photo via Robert Harding/Alamy)

Last month, Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) charged 32 people in connection with a $20 million insurance fraud operating on and around Mount Everest. The scheme targeted nearly 4,800 international climbers from 2022 to 2025 and involved guides, trekking companies, helicopter operators, and hospitals working in concert to falsify insurance claims by staging fake emergency rescues.

The scheme worked like this: Trekking companies identify foreign climbers with emergency rescue insurance → climbers experiencing mild symptoms — headaches, nausea, fatigue — are convinced or manipulated into believing they are in mortal danger → a helicopter is called for an “emergency” evacuation → an inflated or entirely fabricated insurance claim is filed with the foreign insurer.

Some climbers even believe they were intentionally poisoned by their guides (more on that later). But once the insurance company paid out the rescue claim, hospitals and helicopter rescue operators would send a kickback to the trekking company. Hospitals sent trekking companies 20-25% of the total insurance claim, while helicopter rescue operators typically paid out 60-70% of their net profit.

Given its scandalous nature, this is one of the few headlines to garner mainstream attention outside of the mountaineering world. Outlets like Fox, CNN, Yahoo, and the New York Post have covered it extensively, and posts surrounding the investigation have garnered hundreds of millions of impressions on social media.

But these people aren’t telling you the truth. The problems at Mount Everest go much deeper than just insurance fraud. The real story is about what happens when a remote Himalayan peak becomes a $50,000 bucket-list item, when a government addicted to permit revenue refuses to cap the crowd, and when the people doing the most dangerous work — the Sherpas — earn 1% of their worth.

So for today’s newsletter, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the challenges facing Mount Everest. We’ll start by digging into some of the finer details surrounding the mountain’s recent insurance fraud investigation. But then I want to get into the more controversial aspects, including how overcrowding has led to a massive increase in deaths, why Nepal’s government refuses to cap climbing permits, and what changes might actually make a real difference.

Let’s get into it…