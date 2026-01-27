On Sunday, January 25th, Alex Honnold became the first person to free solo Taipei 101. With nothing more than a bag of chalk around his waist, Honnold battled heavy winds to climb the world’s 11th-tallest building (1,667 ft) in 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Honnold is the world’s most famous climber. He broke into the mainstream after becoming the first person to free solo Yosemite’s 3,000-foot granite wall, El Capitan, which was documented in Jimmy Chin’s award-winning film Free Solo. That led to endorsement deals with The North Face and Rivian, a television commercial with Apple, and enough speaking engagements to warrant full-time agent representation.

But while El Capitan is widely regarded as the most dangerous free solo attempt in history, Honnold’s ascent of Taipei 101 was challenging for an entirely different reason. Thousands of people gathered in person to watch the climb, including his wife and the mother of his children, with tens of millions more watching live on Netflix.

Turning a life-or-death stunt into a global production has raised serious ethical concerns. According to the New York Times, Honnold was paid only about $500,000 for the event. That means, after accounting for agent fees and one-third of his income that he donates to charity, Honnold risked his life (in front of millions of viewers) for less than what Stephen Curry earns playing half a single regular-season NBA game.

This realization produces legitimate questions: why would a multi-millionaire risk his life for a seemingly insignificant amount of money? Considering the risks, why would Netflix broadcast it? And given that free soloing is one of the world’s most dangerous sports, is it even responsible to promote such a risky spectacle on a global scale?

The answers to these questions certainly involve a lot of nuance. But after speaking to people in both the climbing and media space, I believe it can be broken down as follows: 1) Honnold didn’t think the climb was that hard and would have done it for free, and 2) Netflix felt there was an arbitrage between the perceived risk on television and the actual risk that Honnold faced, creating a risk/reward surplus in their favor.

Let’s start with the climb itself. For those who don’t go rock climbing regularly, there is something called the Yosemite Decimal System. This is a five-part grading system used to rate the difficulty of climbing routes. Beginners can usually handle anything between a 5.0 and 5.6. As you become more comfortable, it’s pretty easy to work your way up to 5.10. A very good athlete with extensive climbing experience might be able to break into the 5.11 to 5.12 range, with the world’s hardest climbs reaching a 5.15d.

The Yosemite Decimal System is a subjective scale — whoever sets the route usually determines the rating, without accounting for differences in body type, athleticism, ability, or climbing experience. In other words, a 5.10 climb can feel different for two separate people. The scale doesn’t tell you how likely you are to complete a route; it’s just an estimate of the route’s difficulty based on the athleticism of the movements.

Without getting too far into the details, the important part is that Honnold’s route up El Capitan was rated 5.13a. Taipei 101 doesn’t have a rating because only one other person has ever climbed it, and they used a rope on a different route. But leading up to last weekend’s climb, Honnold estimated that his chosen Taipei 101 route would be rated 5.11c. That provided a two-grade margin of safety versus his proven capability, with the expectation that Taipei 101 would be a relatively easy climb for Honnold.

Taipei 101 is considered an “easier” climb because it has structural advantages. The building’s eight identical “bamboo box” sections require the same three moves repeated, rather than unpredictable rock formations. Taipei 101 also has rest edges every eight floors, giving Honnold a natural recovery point every 120 feet. Horizontal beams enabled strong grip positions, and every balcony served as a bailout point where Honnold could take an elevator back down if he didn’t feel 100% comfortable.

I don’t want to make it sound like this was an easy achievement. It would (obviously) be incredibly difficult for the average climber and impossible for the average human.

But just look at this photo Jimmy Chin took of Honnold on El Capitan. Honnold spent a decade training on that route, versus just 2-3 climbs (with ropes) of Taipei 101. You don’t have to be a professional climber to recognize the difference in these two climbs.

I intentionally took more time than necessary explaining why Honnold’s latest climb wasn’t as technically challenging as others, because this knowledge gap, between how difficult a professional climber thought it was compared to the average person, is ultimately why Netflix agreed to host the event. It all came down to risk calculation.

With several bailout points, repetitive movements, extensive rest opportunities, and comprehensive safety protocols, Netflix commissioned a visually spectacular event with genuine perceived danger but minimal actual risk given Honnold’s skill level.

Free solo attempts always carry some level of risk. However, Netflix believed that it had reduced the risk enough that the probability of a live catastrophe was acceptably low for a global brand — while the perceived risk remained sky-high for its viewers.

That perception gap then became a business opportunity. Even though the climb was relatively easy for Honnold, millions of people still tuned in because free soloing is always a life-or-death stunt. And by working with local government officials to create a culturally relevant moment specific to the region, Netflix could boost two of its biggest business initiatives: growing its live events business and expanding in Asia.

Asia is one of Netflix’s fastest-growing regions, but it still accounts for just 12% of the company’s revenue, with ARPU (average revenue per user) sitting at $7.34 — less than half of North America’s $17.17. This represents both a challenge (lower ARPU) and an opportunity (price optimization as the market matures), with high-profile events like Honnold’s climb building brand value that helps support eventual price increases.

Plus, it definitely doesn’t hurt that a 13-16 hour time difference turns a Sunday morning climb in Taiwan into a prime-time viewing opportunity in the United States.

Given Honnold risked his life to generate tens of millions of viewers for Netflix, many believe he should have been paid more than ~$500,000. While true, it’s also important to remember that 1) one-off events don’t usually add a ton of net-new subscribers, 2) Netflix did all of the legwork communicating with local officials to put on the event, and 3) Honnold has routinely said that he would do it for free, as he has always wanted to climb the building but the inability to secure a climbing permit has stopped him.

Some people also say that Netflix would have hired someone else if Honnold had wanted more money, but let’s not kid ourselves. While several other climbers could have probably completed the climb, Honnold is the world’s most recognizable free soloist (by a mile), and the event wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without him.

The economics on this likely weren’t a game-changer for Netflix since they couldn’t run commercials during the broadcast, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t serve a purpose.

Live stunts translate culturally without a deep narrative context. Rather than spending hundreds of millions to secure live sports rights, Honnold’s climb was relatively cheap to produce and requires no prior sports knowledge to watch. He either makes it to the top alive or he doesn’t; everyone understands the risk/reward.

A successful live, ropeless ascent of an iconic skyscraper also guarantees earned media, which is important because it's one of the few scalable customer-acquisition channels that isn’t purely paid marketing. And even if we wanted to disregard the fact that a live stunt like this still provides long-tail viewership opportunities (clips, highlights, behind-the-scenes), simply putting on an event of this caliber gives audiences (and advertisers) more confidence in Netflix’s live streaming capabilities.

This perfectly exemplifies Netflix’s “event-based” live programming approach: a global spectacle with universal appeal (no sports knowledge required), minimal ongoing rights costs, and massive attention spikes that generate earned media.

In the end, Netflix wasn’t placing a bet on whether or not Honnold would survive the climb. They were betting that the rest of the world would believe that he might not.

