Joe: what do you think about the following considerations, not addressed in your otherwise excellent article?

The negotiating price is not based on just the perceived level of risk; it's more about how much Netflix was speculated to make. The live viewership for the event grossed 6M viewers I believe, but it is hard to quantify Netflix viewership to something like YouTube for Ad Spend amounts (typical $1-6k per million), because Netflix works under a fixed subscription model. Thus, probably treating the event as a licensed film movie with live event views (6M views live, would be like 6M opening box office tickets bought) and speculated catalogue views (remaining LTV viewership on app).

Under a movie model, 6M views of opening are similar to a movie like Indiana Jones (which had $55-70M Domestic opening revenue). If it were treated as an outside movie and licensed to Netflix, they would pay tens to hundreds of millions to license (they have a multibillion-dollar deal with Sony to license, so this isn't unordinary). If it were treated as an in-house movie, Netflix has spent $100M+ on in-house production for movies like Red-Notice (where lead actors all got paid around $20M I believe). So Netflix was able to "produce" a blockbuster movie for far less than $100 M !!

Another issue is that Netflix had other climbers on deck to replace him. If you can quantify danger, you can also negotiate supply, thus giving Honnold little to no asking power. However, considering the name Alex Honnold and Free Solo; It does bring distribution power. The question really is if his branding and image brought a large surplus of viewership over some lesser-known climber who probably could've completed it. Clearly Honnold isn't good at negotiating, doesn't have a good agent, got bullied by Netflix execs, or frankly just doesn't care?

