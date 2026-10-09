Nike’s stock just hit its lowest level in more than a decade. After reaching $177/share during the pandemic, Nike’s stock is now at $35/share. That’s an 80% decline in less than five years, and it might get worse before it gets better.

Just look at last week’s earnings report. Nike missed revenue estimates. The company announced another round of layoffs, and its China sales have declined by so much (30% since 2021) that Nike will no longer report data from the region.

What you'll read online is that Nike has destroyed its business. Some will say the company went woke, while others blame the decline on a lack of innovation. But neither argument explains what has actually gone wrong at Nike. The real story involves a shift to digital, the Jordan Brand, China, and too many discounts.

Here’s what you need to know (explained in simple terms):