Norway is dominating the Winter Olympics…again. Despite being a nation of just 5.6 million people — roughly the population of the Philadelphia metro area — Norway leads the all-time Winter Olympics medal count with over 400 medals and is on pace to top the medal table for the third consecutive Winter Olympics (2018, 2022, 2026).

I already know what you’re thinking, and it’s wrong. Norway doesn’t just dominate winter sports. The Scandinavian country now produces some of the world’s best summer sport athletes, including Erling Haaland (football), Casper Ruud (tennis), Viktor Hovland (golf), and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (track and field). And if you want to widen the aperture, Magnus Carlsen is one of the greatest chess players of all time.

Norway’s dominance across a wide range of sports is not an accident. The foundation of this success is a youth sports philosophy that looks radically different from the American model: no scorekeeping until age 13, participation trophies for everyone, no travel teams, no early specialization, no national championships for children, no online rankings, and an annual cost that typically doesn’t exceed $1,000 per child.

The result? A 93% youth sports participation rate, nearly 40 points higher than in the United States.

The Norwegian Youth Sports Framework