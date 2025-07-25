Huddle Up

Huddle Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fitz Wickham's avatar
Fitz Wickham
18h

The work done here looks like it could easily have attracted cost overruns like ants to honey. Nice job by the general contractor to bring it in as planned. That underground pitch storage is something, indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture