Real Madrid’s decision to renovate its stadium will go down as one of the best sports business moves of the last decade. Rather than demolishing the 75-year-old Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and rebuilding it, Real Madrid borrowed over $1 billion when interest rates were low and renovated the existing structure into a world-class facility.

At the time, this was not an obvious decision. Many people thought Real Madrid should build an entirely new stadium, especially considering the renovation cost ended up being roughly equal to what a new stadium would cost anyway. However, with Bernabéu now back at full capacity, the financial numbers are transformative.

Real Madrid’s 2024-25 accounts show that the club brought in a record $1.4 billion last season. That is a 10% increase over the prior year and makes Real Madrid the first professional sports organization in history to reach $1.4 billion in annual revenue, slightly more than the $1.2 billion that the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys generated last year.

Even more impressive, Real Madrid was able to accomplish this despite seeing lower broadcasting revenue due to reduced payouts from La Liga and the Champions League, a competition they had won the prior year. Instead, higher commercial and matchday revenue offset those declines, putting the La Liga club in a league of its own.

Real Madrid’s financial reports reveal a business model built on diversified revenue streams, disciplined cost control, and strategic investments for the future. The club will be paying off its construction loans for another 25+ years, but that’s ok. Real Madrid has virtually zero debt on its financial statements aside from its renovated stadium, with the additional revenues easily covering the annual debt service costs.

The recently renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium may not be the world’s nicest football facility, but it’s certainly in the conversation. About 4,000 seats were added to the 81,000-seat venue. The club’s museum was expanded to increase capacity for tours. Premium shopping has been added to the concourse and dozens of new hospitality areas have been installed throughout the stadium to maximize matchday revenue.

However, the stadium’s most unique features are the ones that you don’t see. Similar to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK, Real Madrid replaced its standard grass field with a retractable pitch. The surface is still natural grass, but unlike NFL stadiums in Las Vegas and Arizona, which utilize a system of trays to roll the field outside the stadium for daily sunlight, Real Madrid’s grass field is sent underground.

Built by a company called SENER, the fully automated system allows Real Madrid to move its entire field underground within a matter of hours. Once it’s in storage, the field is properly maintained through a combination of ventilation, air conditioning, and irrigation systems, as well as LED lighting, motion cameras, and ultraviolet light.

Given that the stadium is located in a busy urban center, this system enables Real Madrid to remove its natural grass field from the stadium without placing it outside, as there would be no room to do that. More importantly, it also allows Real Madrid to host various events throughout the year, including concerts, basketball games, trade shows, conferences, and even Madrid’s first-ever NFL regular-season game in 2025.

Just look at how deep the retractable pitch system goes beneath the stadium. It’s unlike anything else I’ve ever seen and a game-changer for the club financially.

By renovating its existing stadium instead of building a new one, Real Madrid was able to keep the club’s matches in its central location and avoid the political and land acquisition battles that typically accompany these projects. The team also didn’t have to move out of the stadium, as construction was completed around the club’s schedule.

The cost of renovating Santiago Bernabéu now stands at €1.76 billion ($1.91 billion), but that sounds worse than it is. By commencing construction before the pandemic, Real Madrid was able to secure three separate construction loans at extremely favorable rates and terms. For instance, Real Madrid didn’t have to pay any interest on the loans until the project was completed, with the largest loans secured at interest rates ranging from 1.5% to 2.5%. Even better, Real Madrid was able to separate these loans from its core business, as the increased revenue from the stadium is more than enough to pay off the €66 million ($71.5 million) in annual debt service payments.

Real Madrid hasn’t even been able to fully leverage the benefits of its new stadium because they are still finalizing the soundproofing system for concerts. But even without a calendar of events this past year, the project is already having a huge impact.

In 2023/24, Real Madrid’s matchday income had already doubled to about €248 million ($290 million) as the new Bernabéu facilities gradually opened. Then, in 2024/25, with an entire season of unrestricted use, the club reported another 38% year-over-year increase in matchday revenue, bringing their total to around €342 million ($400 million) last season. For comparison, Real Madrid’s annual matchday revenue before the stadium construction began in 2019 was around €144 million ($169 million).

These numbers will only grow stronger as the facility begins hosting additional events this year, including sold-out concerts and an NFL game. However, Bernabéu’s impact extends far beyond matchday revenue; it also indirectly affects commercial activities, such as sponsorships and merchandising. That category alone now likely generates over €500 million ($586 million) in yearly income for the club. Combine that with increased matchday revenue and the club’s growth chart now resembles a hockey stick.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Real Madrid’s operational performance is the club’s ability to remain profitable. With €208 million ($244 million) in EBITDA last season and a net profit after tax of €24.3 million ($28.5 million), Real Madrid has now posted a profit every year since 2000, including the worst of the pandemic seasons.

Even crazier, if you include the net impact of player transfers, Real Madrid’s EBITDA number last year comes in at €243 million ($285 million), the highest in club history.

To consistently remain profitable, Real Madrid has implemented a strict set of cost management controls. The club’s wage-to-revenue ratio (personnel expenses as a percentage of income) dropped from 47% to 43% last season. This is the lowest ratio for Real Madrid in 25 years, putting them below the “excellent” threshold of 50% and far under the 70% upper limit recommended by the European Club Association.

In other words, Real Madrid spends less than half of its revenue on player and staff wages. That’s a remarkable figure considering most big clubs are currently toeing the 60-70% line, as oil-rich Gulf states continue to put upward pressure on player wages.

Looking forward, Real Madrid appears to be in a strong position. The club currently has €165.7 million ($195 million) of cash and cash equivalents on hand, up more than double from €82 million ($96 million) a year prior. Additionally, Real Madrid also maintains ample liquidity reserves beyond cash on hand. The club currently has undrawn credit lines of €425 million ($498 million) available — a buffer that enables the club to comfortably meet all its obligations while also providing future flexibility.

If you exclude stadium-related debt, which Real Madrid treats as its own distinct liability, the club has net debt of just €11.7 million ($13.7 million). That’s a negligible figure relative to the scale of the business — debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.0x on an operational basis — and a dramatic achievement considering Real Madrid’s net debt (excl. stadium) spiked to €241 million ($282 million) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Madrid keeps stadium-related debt separate from its main profit/loss statement because Bernabéu is essentially its own business. The stadium generates enough excess cash to service the debt on its own, and the 25+ year term means that the club can slowly pay it down over time without dipping into its cash reserves or credit lines.

What Real Madrid has accomplished since exiting the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable. Not only did the La Liga club complete its nearly $2 billion renovation project, but it did so while eliminating virtually all debt from the business and increasing revenue to a level never seen before in the history of professional sports.

As a result, Real Madrid’s business model is now more diverse than ever. Matchday, commercial, and broadcast categories each generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The club has a strong track record of profitability and healthy cash flows, enabling it to maintain a debt-light balance sheet while still remaining opportunistic.

Specifically, the Bernabéu renovation has been a game-changer for the club, both in terms of its physical appearance and financial benefits. By locking in cheap financing, the stadium essentially pays for itself through future cash flows. It also elevates Real Madrid’s revenue ceiling by generating income from events beyond football matches.

Real Madrid’s financial performance from 2023 to 2025 demonstrates a well-managed institution that strikes a perfect balance between ambition and prudence. Winning trophies is the ultimate goal, but that’s only possible if you have a healthy business.

In an era of football dominated by reckless spending and financial uncertainty, the Real Madrid playbook proves that there’s still plenty of value in playing the long game.

