(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Today’s newsletter is a big one because it’s something that I’ve been asked about a million times. Rather than hypothesize on where sports media rights might go over the next decade, I want to explain how U.S. TV viewership data is calculated.

For example, how does Fox know that 127.7 million people aged two and up watched at least one minute of Super Bowl 59 in February? Or that 42% of all U.S. households watched the game and 83% of all televisions that were turned to Fox during that time?

And those are just the headline numbers; the real data set includes insights like gender, race, income, education, occupation, and even the presence of children, helping media buyers effectively value the Super Bowl’s $8 million commercial fee.

Whether you work in sports or just want to impress your buddies while watching a game this weekend, this is something that everyone should know.