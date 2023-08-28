Huddle Up

Huddle Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JS's avatar
JS
Sep 4, 2023

You left out Grande Communications Stadium (now Astound Broadband Stadium) in Midland, TX. Got a 25 year $1.2mm naming rights deal in 2002 which was biggest of its kind at the time. It was completed in 2002, seats 15k with 18k capacity and I believe cost $25mm at the time. It was candidly the first of the new mega expensive stadiums.

Reply
Share
Abby's avatar
Abby
Aug 29, 2023

Considering florida only has ~1/5 the amount of high school football players Texas does, their success of sending folks to the NFL is impressive.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture