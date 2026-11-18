Travel plans ahead of the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia earlier this year drew heavy debate. The Los Angeles Rams tried to keep their bodies on Pacific time by arriving just 24 hours before the game, while the San Francisco 49ers arrived in Melbourne a week before kickoff to adjust to the local time zone.

The 49ers won that game 27-7, and Sean McVay admitted that the Rams made a mistake. Now, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will look to replicate that success on Sunday night for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Mexico City since 2022.

The 49ers will play the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night. But instead of flying back to the Bay Area after their game in Dallas last Sunday, the 49ers flew straight to Colorado Springs, Colorado. That’s because the 49ers are spending the entire week practicing at the Air Force Academy, which sits more than 6,500 feet above sea level, to prepare for Mexico City's altitude, while the Vikings are practicing in Minnesota and plan to arrive 24 hours before the game.

In simple terms, the 49ers are effectively trying to get their lungs in game shape while the Vikings are using a “get in, get out” approach to limit altitude exposure.

So who has the advantage? What does history tell us? And more importantly, is there any evidence that a week of training at higher altitude can immediately increase performance?

Well, let’s look at the data.