While the Dodgers and Cubs opened the 2025 MLB season before a sold-out crowd in Tokyo, two of MLB’s small-market teams were preparing for a different reality.

The Tampa Bay Rays and the team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics will play in minor league ballparks this summer. The Rays plan to do this for only a year, while the Athletics will be in a smaller stadium in Sacramento for at least three seasons.

The circumstances behind each move differ, but the impact is the same. These teams have spent months preparing their new ballparks for major league games, as owners tell team executives to shore up balance sheets by replacing millions in lost income.

So, rather than a long essay on one topic, let’s do something different today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rays and A’s moves this offseason, including how they prepared their new ballparks and how it will impact each club financially.

The Tampa Bay Rays Are Paying The Yankees $15 Million This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a slightly different situation than the Athletics because they still have a home at Tropicana Field. But everyone knows what happened there, as Hurricane Milton’s 120 mph winds tore the fiberglass roof off the stadium, leaving the Rays with no choice but to find a temporary home for the 2025 season.