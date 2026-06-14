The UFC will host the first professional sporting event in White House history tonight on the South Lawn. It’s going to be a spectacle. But the business behind it is even crazier than the show itself.

The UFC is spending $60 million to put on a fight card that it expects to lose roughly $30 million on. It shipped a 600-ton steel arch from Belgium, trucked it through Secret Service checkpoints, and built it on a sloped lawn that it isn’t even allowed to dig into. Fighters will get ready in a room built in the 1800s and might walk out of the Oval Office. Not a single ticket was sold to the public, yet brands paid $1.5 million to put their logos on the canvas and secure seats for themselves.

So for today’s newsletter, I’ve compiled a list of the 20 most interesting business and logistical details behind the UFC’s White House event. Who is paying for what, how the structure was actually assembled, why the White House gets a cut of food and merchandise sales, and even a look at Trump’s purchase of TKO stock.

Let’s dive in.

The UFC is spending $60 million to put on this event. That’s significantly more than the $3-4 million the company typically spends to put on a pay-per-view event and 3x the $20 million it spent at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024, making the White House event the most expensive production in UFC history.

The UFC has signed corporate sponsorship deals with companies such as Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, Polymarket, and Bud Light, collectively worth $30 million. But since tickets are not being sold, the UFC said during its February earnings call that it expects to lose approximately $30 million this weekend.

Sponsorship packages that include ringside seats sold for $1.5 million, with the White House given final approval on all corporate sponsorship deals.

The White House event will only be available on Paramount+. The UFC’s new 7-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount allows some UFC events to air on CBS, but the company likely views this as a significant customer acquisition event and wants to capitalize on the global interest.

There will be roughly 4,000 people on the South Lawn. All of the tickets have been given out for free, with Trump controlling about 1,000, Dana White 200, and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel 200. The remaining seats will go to active duty military members. Every branch of the military will be represented, but there are a few caveats: military members must “meet waist-to-height/body-composition standards,” wear dress uniforms, and pay their own travel costs.

Since attendance on the South Lawn is invite-only (and limited to 4,000), the UFC is holding a watch party at the Ellipse, the public park near the White House. This event will span 52 acres and feature giant screens, stages, and a concert by the Zak Brown Band. Roughly 85,000 tickets have been distributed for free, with a temporary $1 card authorization used for identity verification.

The 4,000 guests in attendance on the South Lawn will be provided with free food and drinks, and Dana White has even claimed that the UFC is also installing “Four Seasons”-quality restrooms, not port-a-potties: “If you stayed at the f---ing Four Seasons, these are the kind of bathrooms we’re installing.”

Locker rooms have been built inside the two-story Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House. After each fighter is done at their locker, a Secret Service member will escort them to a different area of the property for their entrance, with UFC’s Craig Borsari telling ESPN that one fighter might even come out of the Oval Office. (The Claw via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Claw, a giant patriotic arch over the octagon, was originally designed for the Lowlands music festival in the Netherlands. The structure is massive — 600 tons, 154 feet wide, and 92 feet high, with a 100-by-100-foot canopy and 800+ lighting fixtures— and since the UFC isn’t allowed to dig into the South Lawn, engineers added 40 tons of weight to each leg to help hold it down.

The Claw had an eventful trip to the White House: Flown from Belgium to Philadelphia → test-assembled in Philadelphia → trucked to the White House → assembled one week before the event. In total, 350 trucks entered White House grounds, each dog-sniffed and cleared by the Secret Service.

The South Lawn also has a 22-foot north-to-south slope, so a custom steel structure was installed beneath the Claw to level the octagon.

The UFC has budgeted $700,000 to $1 million for repairs to the South Lawn after the event.

While a normal arena show takes two days to set up, the White House event required a 38-day load-in period (and likely 7-10 days to take it all down).

This is a SEAR Level 1 event, but not a National Special Security Event. That means the White House (and Secret Service, law enforcement, etc.) is treating the UFC’s Freedom 250 event more like the Super Bowl than the inauguration.

Donald Trump purchased $15,001 to $50,000 in TKO stock (UFC’s parent company) in March 2026, according to his latest financial disclosure. That might sound like a conflict of interest, but context is helpful. Trump’s latest financial disclosures show his account made over 3,700 stock and bond trades during the first three months of the year, totaling between $220 million and $750 million. He also made several stock purchases in the $1 million to $5 million range, including Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Meta, Adobe, Broadcom, and Dell. So, while the total number of trades is abnormal, the volume of TKO shares purchased is also insignificant, at $50,000 or less.

The White House has continuously said that taxpayers won’t be paying for this event, but that’s not entirely true. The UFC is spending $60 million on production, but the federal government is still spending $10-12 million in supplemental security costs. Some of this money would have been spent anyway, and it is all coming out of a fund Congress approved for America’s 250th celebration. However, taxpayers are still responsible for the event’s emergency planning and security (think: police, EMS, traffic control, etc.).

Since the event is being held on the South Lawn, Marine One, the President’s helicopter, would have to land elsewhere if it were needed for an emergency.

Because the White House sits on federal property, the DC Combat Sports Commission will not regulate the event. Instead, to ensure the results count toward a fighter’s record, the UFC has hired the Association of Boxing Commissions as an independent advisor and will self-regulate the fight card, similar to how it handles international fights without state commissions.

The UFC will sell merchandise, food, and beverages to free attendees at the Ellipse, but Dana White says “the government will get a piece” of the profit.