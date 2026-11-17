Anyone who has read this newsletter for more than a few months knows I have been highly critical of the US Open. It’s one of my favorite sporting events and something everyone should attend, whether you enjoy watching tennis or not.

However, over the last few years, the USTA has prioritized profit over the common fan. Tickets are more expensive than ever. The iconic Honey Deuce cocktail, now pre-mixed days before the tournament begins, sells for $23 per drink. And that’s without even mentioning that the venue is undergoing an $800 million renovation right now that will add several lounges while removing 3,500 seats in the lower-priced upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium to make room for dozens of new luxury suites and thousands of higher-priced courtside seats.

The USTA will tell you that prices have increased with demand and that these renovations are necessary to maintain the tournament's marquee status. But given that the USTA is a nonprofit, price gouging fans to build more $100,000 per-session luxury suites for corporate partners doesn’t feel right. And now we have definitive proof that explains exactly why the USTA is making these changes.

Because the USTA receives tax benefits due to its nonprofit status, it must file annual financials via Form 990. These forms are usually pretty boring, but if you are willing to sort through the details, they provide an inside look at the money behind one of the biggest events in professional sports.

So for today’s newsletter, I read through the USTA’s most recent report to explain how much money the tournament generates each year, including a breakdown by revenue stream and its increasingly large annual profits ($313 million in 2025).

Here’s what you need to know: