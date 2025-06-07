Happy Saturday, Friends! The Savannah Bananas are in Charlotte this weekend doing something they have never done before. After selling out football stadiums in Tampa Bay, Clemson, and Nashville, nearly 150,000 fans will watch the Bananas play over two nights this weekend at Bank of America Stadium — the largest crowd in team history.

There has been a lot of chatter recently about whether or not the Bananas are good for baseball. Every time I tweet or write about the team, someone inevitably says that they don’t “get” why so many people are interested in watching them play. That’s why I went to the game last night. I wanted to see for myself what all the hype was about.

I arrived at the stadium at 3 pm. The game didn’t start until 7 pm, but there were already tens of thousands of people walking around. Someone with the Bananas told me that they were expecting 30,000 people hours before the first pitch. This is part of the game. Rather than having fans rush into their seats a few minutes before the first pitch, the Bananas encourage fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible. There are pre-game concerts, food, and merchandise lines that are longer than anything I’ve seen at NFL games, F1 races, or even the Champions League final I attended last week.

The pre-game setup was cool because it essentially turns a two-hour game into a half-day event. Families arrived early to eat before heading into the stadium, and by the time the first pitch rolled around at 7 pm, nearly every seat in the stadium was filled.

Once the game began, my biggest takeaway was that the Bananas do an excellent job of entertaining the fans. Unlike traditional baseball, there are no dead periods. Some of this is accomplished through rules — players can’t step out of the box, and there is no bunting, walks, or mound visits. But unique rules are only one part of the equation.

The Bananas have a script for every game. I actually saw the script before last night’s game, and the easiest way to explain it is that it mimics a musical or play more than a baseball game. They go into every game knowing exactly what they are going to do every inning. Last night’s game included a proposal, a live musical performance, a crowd-wide rendition of “Hey Baby,” and, of course, a plethora of t-shirt tosses.

The baseball game itself is still a game. Pitchers are trying to get hitters out, and hitters are trying to hit home runs. That’s probably the biggest difference from what the Harlem Globetrotters do to what the Savannah Bananas do. The Bananas are still playing a baseball game, it’s just optimized so that the fans stay engaged throughout.

After attending last night’s game, it’s obvious why the Bananas have had so much success, particularly with a younger fan base. My daughter is only one, but loved it just as much as the ten-year-old sitting next to us. Literally everyone, from babies and teenagers to parents and grandparents, seemed to be enjoying the game equally.

This all goes back to the team’s owners, Jesse and Emily Cole. Plenty of sports owners talk about doing what’s best for their fans, but let’s be honest, that’s only a priority if it aligns with a long-term valuation increase. I know this sounds like the politically correct answer, but Jesse and Emily mean it. Every single decision they make goes through the same filter: Does this improve the fan experience? If not, it’s a no.

The Bananas could easily charge more than $25 for a t-shirt or $8 for a foam finger, but they don’t. They leave millions of dollars on the table by only charging $60 for tickets on the primary market. The team is even building a secondary ticket platform so that fans can’t resell tickets for more than face value. This will be a money-losing endeavor for the team, but they are doing it anyway because it’s the right thing to do.

This is why negative commentary around the Bananas is so misguided. I have been to some amazing baseball games over the years, but last night was right up there with the best of them. A world championship wasn’t on the line, but that didn’t matter.

The Bananas play a different type of baseball. You can call it a trend, a fad, or a gimmick, but you also have to call it a success. There are millions of people on their waitlist to buy tickets. Professional sports teams are now emulating some of their most popular initiatives, and every stadium in the country is vying to host their games.

If you're on the fence about attending a game, you should do it. It was a 12 out of 10 experience, and something everyone should see in person.

If you enjoyed this breakdown, share it with your friends.

Share