I know it’s a Saturday morning in the middle of NFL Draft weekend, but Augusta National’s annual tax assessment just got released, and we need to talk about it.

The headline is that Georgia’s Richmond County has applied a fair market value of $267 million on Augusta National Golf Club’s 352 acres. That includes $251 million in building value and $16 million in land value, amounting to a $2.85 million property tax bill last year — a $30,000 increase from the $2.82 million Augusta paid in 2023.

The tax assessment also includes a ton of individual details. Notably, Augusta National’s collection of underground tunnels is valued at $10 million. These tunnels are big enough for 18-wheelers to visit the club without being seen by anyone on the ground. This is why you will never see employees unloading cases of water or merchandise during the Masters. Delivery trucks use the tunnels to quietly enter the facility, with employees then transporting the goods through a network of elevators.