Less than four years after signing a 10-year, $95 million deal to leave Notre Dame for LSU, head coach Brian Kelly has been fired. Kelly is now the eighth coach to be fired before November this season, the most early-season firings in college football history.

LSU has obviously underperformed on the field, and plenty of people are using the firing to take shots at Kelly, both personally and professionally. But I don’t really want to talk about what Kelly did on the field; I want to talk about the money off the field.

According to the 23-page contract that Brian Kelly signed with LSU in 2021, Kelly is owed 90% of his base salary and supplemental compensation. Given that Kelly still has more than 6 years left on his deal, LSU will now have to pay its former coach about $54 million to leave the school. Kelly’s salary is also paid in monthly installments, meaning Kelly will receive a direct deposit of nearly $800,000 every month for 6+ years.

This is the second-largest buyout in college football history, sandwiched between the $49 million that Penn State just agreed to pay James Franklin and the $77 million that Texas A&M is still paying Jimbo Fisher. But Kelly’s buyout is especially interesting because many people are already saying that LSU won’t have to pay the full amount.

The reasoning behind this opinion is simple: Kelly’s contract contains a “Duty to Mitigate” clause. This clause explicitly requires Kelly to “exercise due diligence and good faith in seeking qualifying employment so long as the liquidated damage obligation exists.” Or, in simple terms, Kelly has to look for another job, and any money that he gets paid from that job would then be used to reduce LSU’s payment.

For example, if Brian Kelly signs a 5-year, $25 million deal at another school, his buyout at LSU would be reduced from $54 million to $29 million. These are just easy numbers to use as an example, but you get the point. Kelly must look for another job, and every dollar that he earns from that job is one less dollar LSU is required to pay.

But secondly, we also need to consider the time value of money. Since Kelly’s $54 million buyout is scheduled to be paid in monthly installments over the next 6+ years, many people assume he would be willing to accept a smaller upfront amount, with the idea being that money today is better than money tomorrow. This would also allow for a cleaner divorce, and then Kelly can try to maximize his earnings at his next job.

However, after reading through the contract and looking back at past precedent, I am not sure LSU is going to get much (if any) relief here. For starters, Kelly is contractually owed the money. The contract is simple. There is no gray area or workarounds. The only way that LSU can reduce the buyout is if 1) Kelly finds another job or 2) Kelly signs a supplemental agreement with LSU to reduce the final amount.

Kelly’s duty to mitigate clause is the easiest way to reduce the payment, as it is written into the contract. But even that clause is up for debate. Given his public firing and underperformance at LSU, Kelly is unlikely to find a similar paying job. A smaller school would probably love to hire Kelly, but he can always argue that those two jobs are not comparable and, therefore, not acceptable. LSU might try to argue against that, but there has never been a single court ruling in the school's favor in that case.

This is why many big-time college football coaches who get fired end up spending a few years working in the media. They have a guaranteed paycheck coming in anyway, so they accept a relatively low-paying job (by comparison) with a lighter workload without meaningfully reducing their former employer’s financial commitment.

That brings us to option number two: a supplemental agreement with Kelly. Early reports indicate that LSU is trying to get Kelly to sign a supplemental agreement that pays him a lump sum upfront, rather than in monthly installments. This goes back to my previous point about the time value of money. LSU is essentially arguing that it’s better for Kelly to accept a smaller amount today than wait for the full amount.

But this approach doesn’t make a ton of sense for Kelly either. Don’t get me wrong, everyone knows that a dollar today is worth more than the same amount in the future because it can be invested to earn interest. But that principle isn’t as powerful as you might think, at least in this specific case. Even if you applied a 5% discount rate — the estimated annual rate of return that could be earned on that money if received today — to Kelly’s $54 million payment over 6+ years, the present value of his contract is still $46.7 million. And if you lowered the discount rate to 3%, it’s still $49.6 million. That’s somewhat of a haircut, but it really only saves LSU $4 million to $7 million in total.

So, what is the most likely outcome? Well, Kelly might eventually sign a deal, but that deal will still be one of the largest buyouts in college football history, with LSU likely on the hook for $40 million to $50 million. LSU could save a little more money if Kelly were to find another job, but that will take time to play out. On the bright side, at least LSU had a duty to mitigate clause in its agreement with Kelly, as neither Jimbo Fisher ($77 million buyout) nor Billy Napier ($21 million buyout) had one in their contracts.

The last thing I’ll say is that I’ve been seeing a lot of public backlash against these buyouts. Some people say state schools fund the buyouts with taxpayer money, or that education-related initiatives are affected by them. In contrast, others will argue that it's silly for schools to guarantee tens of millions of dollars in buyouts during hiring.

But like anything else, there is nuance to this. LSU’s Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Ballard has already said that zero public money set aside for education, salaries, or scholarships will be used to pay Kelly’s buyout. Ballard also explicitly stated that not a single dollar would come from any other department at LSU besides athletics.

Generally, these buyouts are funded through two channels: 1) self-generated athletic funds (athletic department budget) and 2) private donor contributions. In LSU’s case, reports indicate that one private donor is expected to pay the “lion’s share” of Brian Kelly’s buyout. Some are speculating that it might be billionaire Baton Rouge native Todd Graves or maybe even Shaq, but it doesn’t really matter. When a school like LSU wants to fire its football coach, it can usually find the money to do so pretty easily.

And when it comes to buyouts being bad business, I agree. I just don’t know what you want schools to do about it. Congress has tried to enact legislation that would place a limit on coaching buyouts, but that bill lacks bipartisan support, and it’s ultimately an equation of supply and demand. The biggest schools are always going after the same 3-4 coaches, and given that these football programs generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue for the athletic department and enrollment office, schools find themselves with considerably less leverage than the coaches they want to hire.

Athletic directors have been promising shorter guaranteed contracts, offset clauses, and greater performance-based incentive structures for years. But until those schools gain back some leverage, agents like Jimmy Sexton will always have the upper hand.

