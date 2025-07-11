(Cadillac F1 Team Principal Graeme Lowdon via Kym Illman/Getty Images)

In just a few weeks, the Cadillac Formula 1 team will test its 2026 car at Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom. Serving as a dress rehearsal for the team’s first race next year in Melbourne, F1’s newest expansion team will fill cargo crates with car parts, computers, and tire blankets, transporting all its equipment just a few miles down the road to set up the garage as if they were lining up on the grid for a real race.

Potential drivers, such as Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, or Mick Schumacher, will put in lap times. It’s not necessarily a tryout, but it also doesn’t take a genius to realize that their performance will be judged. As an expansion team looking to compete with big-budget teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull, Cadillac has been heads down for the last two years, hiring over 300 people and spending $30 million per month.