(Image: Como 1907)

When Indonesian billionaires Robert and Michael Hartono acquired Como 1907 for €800,000 in 2019, the Italian football club was playing in Serie D, Italy’s fourth division. Its stadium, located on picturesque Lake Como, was so beaten down that only 5,000 fans were allowed into the 12,000-seat venue. And from a commercial perspective, the club was generating less than €1 million in income per season — a fraction of the €400 million-plus that clubs like AC Milan generate each year.

Fast forward six years, and it’s a completely different story. Como is selling out every match, generating €35 million in annual merchandise sales alone, and has recently earned a spot in next season’s Champions League. As a result, the club is projected to generate about €75 million in annual revenue next season and is now worth hundreds of millions of euros more than its owners paid for it in 2019.

But how Como got here is even more interesting than where they ended up. The real story involves a failed TV strategy, a Disney-inspired business model, lakeside villas, and a billionaire family that never actually wanted to run a football club.