(Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two years before Lionel Messi signed with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, the David Beckham-owned club was prepared to capitalize on the momentum.

Every long-term sponsorship contract that the club sent out, from the name on the front of its shirts to official banking, health care, and ticketing partners, was the same. These contracts included all the obvious stuff — payment terms, brand visibility assets, IP rights, term duration, exclusivity — but they also included one commercially strategic contractual mechanism: a Ballon d’Or escalator clause.

The way this worked was simple. If Inter Miami were able to acquire a player who had won at least five Ballon d’Or awards — a qualification met by only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — the sponsorship fee would automatically double.

This “preparation meets opportunity” mindset is ultimately what transformed the club’s finances far faster than anyone anticipated. For example, according to Sportico, Inter Miami went from generating about $56 million in revenue the year before Messi’s arrival to an anticipated $250 million this year, with the club’s valuation also rising from $585 million in 2022 to an MLS best $1.45 billion today.

Most Valuable MLS Franchises

Inter Miami CF: $1.45 billion Los Angeles FC: $1.4 billion LA Galaxy: $1.17 billion Atlanta United: $1.14 billion New York City FC: $1.12 billion

Inter Miami’s financial success over the last few years hasn’t come easy. In fact, the club had to come up with one of the most unique contractual structures in sports history just to sign Messi. That contract includes a mix of cash payments, an equity vesting schedule, and revenue-sharing agreements with MLS partners Adidas and Apple TV, with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealing last week that the club is currently paying Messi about $70-$80 million per season. Of that $70-$80 million, only $20 million is guaranteed through Messi’s MLS contract.

But this is also stuff we already know. So for today’s newsletter, we’re going to take it a step further. We’ll start by breaking down exactly how Inter Miami increased its revenue by 350% and why the club’s new stadium is the real game-changer. Then I want to get into the good stuff, including why everyone who says Inter Miami’s revenue and valuation will fall once Messi retires is wrong.