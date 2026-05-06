(McLaren Golf’s launch event in Miami via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Last week, McLaren — the British Formula 1 constructor and luxury carmaker — officially launched its new in-house golf equipment business. With two sets of irons priced at $375 per club, or $2,625 for the 7-club set, McLaren is hoping to leverage its brand and engineering expertise to attract high-net-worth customers.

The thesis is simple: McLaren wants to diversify its revenue beyond Formula 1 and supercars. They already have world-class engineers working at their factory, and golf offers a high-margin, demographically aligned category for monetizing the McLaren brand with the same wealthy customers who can afford their cars.

The launch was timed to the Miami Grand Prix and the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship, fronted by world No. 5 Justin Rose, Michelle Wie West, and Ian Poulter — all of whom are not just ambassadors but equity investors in the brand.

But once the hors d'oeuvres were eaten, and the champagne was drunk, reality set in. Fresh off a third-place finish at the Masters, Justin Rose put the McLaren irons in play for the first time and proceeded to have one of his worst rounds of the year, shooting a 74 while losing 4.83 strokes tee-to-green. Things got worse with a 75 on Friday, and Rose finished the tournament 21 strokes behind the winner, with only two players in the entire 72-player field posting a worse score.

The obvious response to this is, why would Justin Rose do this? He’s 45 years old, still at the top of his game, and looking to win major championships. Is the potential financial upside of being an equity investor really worth the risk? And if you’re McLaren, what makes you think you can succeed in a world dominated by companies like Titleist, Callaway, and TaylorMade? Even if you are successful, how much does a niche golf business really add to the company’s bottom line?

These are the questions that I have spent the last few days thinking about and researching. So for today’s newsletter, we’re going to do a full analysis of McLaren’s new golf equipment business. We’ll start by discussing why McLaren decided to enter the golf world and what the brand is actually offering. But then I want to get into the good stuff, including how much a successful golf business could impact McLaren’s financial results and the underreported strategic decisions that will allow McLaren to offload manufacturing and operational risk.

Let’s get into it…