When I was talking to Toto Wolff backstage before our interview in New York City last year, the Mercedes Formula 1 team boss had a quiet confidence that was immediately obvious. We were discussing the 2026 regulations, and while everyone else was still debating which team would build the best engine and the fastest car, it was almost as if Wolff already knew that it would be Mercedes.

Now, roughly halfway through the 2026 Formula 1 season, it’s clear why Wolff was so confident. Mercedes has nailed the regulations, built the quickest car, and is currently dominating the standings, leading both the team and drivers' championships. As a result, the Mercedes F1 team is on pace to set a third consecutive record for annual revenues and should be at $1 billion or more soon.

We know this is true because UK-based entities are required by law to file annual financial reports. These reports are often 75+ pages long and can sometimes get boring, but if you dig through the details, you can find some gems. I’m talking about everything from the team’s annual revenue and operating profits to total headcount, average employee salary, the share of TV time received each year, and even the $150 million-plus annual dividend that the team’s three owners split.

So after spending the last few days digging into Mercedes’ 2025 annual financial report, I’ve included a list of the ten most interesting things I discovered below.

Here’s what you need to know: