Five years after buying his childhood team for an MLB record $2.4 billion, hedge fund billionaire and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready to take his next big swing.

On Monday, the New York State Gaming Commission unanimously awarded Cohen one of the state’s three downstate casino licenses. In exchange for a 30-year casino operating license, Cohen will pay a $500 million upfront fee (and an estimated $850 million in annual tax revenue back to the state) just for the right to spend another $8.1 billion on an entertainment complex located in the parking lot surrounding Citi Field.

The thesis is simple: MLB teams are seasonal businesses. The Mets generate revenue from media rights, tickets, concessions, merchandise, and sponsorships, but all of that money is earned during the season. So by converting an area that generates minimal recurring revenue today — the parking lot — into a year-round casino and hospitality complex, the Mets can reduce seasonality, increase foot traffic, and generate exponentially higher returns by diversifying the use of an asset they already own.

Several sports teams are already doing this, including the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Bucks, New England Patriots, and Texas Rangers. But if Cohen pulls off what he is attempting, the Mets’ real estate project will make the others look like child’s play.

Wait, New York City Is Getting Casinos?