Inside Red Bull: The Private Playbook That Built A Global Powerhouse
I spent a lot of time over the holiday break thinking about how I can continue increasing the value of this newsletter. One thing kept nagging at me: I consume an absurd amount of content every week — books, articles, podcasts, documentaries — yet only a small fraction of what I learn and uncover ever makes it into this newsletter.
So today, we’re trying something new. Below are my notes from a book I recently read on the rise of Red Bull and its famously private founder, Dietrich Mateschitz.
We’re starting here for two reasons. First, I just finished the book, so why not? But second, this is the only English-language book that truly takes you inside the world of Red Bull. Mateschitz gave fewer than 20 interviews over his entire career, so Austrian journalist Wolfgang Fürweger spent years piecing together sources to build a detailed, heavily reported portrait of one of the greatest brand builders of all time.
Mateschitz passed away in 2022, and the book has been updated since its release to reflect new information. What you’ll find below is a snapshot of that research: roughly 40 bullet points covering the most interesting aspects of his life and business, from Red Bull’s internal rules to the construction of Dietrich’s 3,000-acre private island.
Depending on the news cycle, we’ll release 2 to 3 of these per month (in addition to our standard 3x-weekly breakdowns). Enjoy and let me know what you think.
If you want to dive deeper into the Red Bull story, you can purchase Wolfgang’s book here. I also recommended checking out the podcast episode David Senra did on Red Bull in 2024.
Before founding Red Bull, Mateschitz served as a marketing director for international brands at Unilever. His salary was approximately $500,000 (inflation-adjusted). He resigned from his job at Unilever to launch Red Bull at age 41.
Mateschitz first encountered energy drinks while traveling in Japan. He noticed in a magazine that Japan’s top corporate taxpayer was not Sony or Toyota. It was Taisho Pharmaceuticals, a prescription drug company that sold energy drinks.
During a business trip to Thailand to meet with one of Unilever’s toothpaste suppliers, Mateschitz learned that the company (T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) also made a bottled energy drink that was popular among truck drivers and farmers. The drink was called Krating Daeng, translated to “Red Bull” in Thai.
In 1984, Mateschitz struck a deal with T.C. Pharmaceutical to distribute Krating Daeng outside Asia. Mateschitz and T.C.’s founder, Chaleo Yoovidhya, each invested $500,000 in the new company, which was named Red Bull Trading GmbH.
Mateschitz and Yoovidhya each owned 49% of the new company. Chaleo’s son, Chalerm, owned the remaining 2%, giving the Yoovidhya family majority control.
Red Bull has never taken on debt. Mateschitz didn’t want anyone to have control over his business. As a result, Red Bull was entirely self-funded before it became profitable in year three. Since then, all expansion has been financed from profits.
Mateschitz on the avoidance of debt: “Don’t confuse the creativity of the Red Bull brand with our business conduct. I was raised with the motto: don’t go into debt. That’s also a virtue. I don’t believe in the formula: two-thirds debt capital, one-third equity capital. If something happens in December with sales or there is currency depreciation, then you are in trouble. At Red Bull, we spend the money we’ve earned, not the money we might earn someday. We never want to endanger the company’s existence through expansion, not even for a second.”