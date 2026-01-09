I spent a lot of time over the holiday break thinking about how I can continue increasing the value of this newsletter. One thing kept nagging at me: I consume an absurd amount of content every week — books, articles, podcasts, documentaries — yet only a small fraction of what I learn and uncover ever makes it into this newsletter.

So today, we’re trying something new. Below are my notes from a book I recently read on the rise of Red Bull and its famously private founder, Dietrich Mateschitz.

We’re starting here for two reasons. First, I just finished the book, so why not? But second, this is the only English-language book that truly takes you inside the world of Red Bull. Mateschitz gave fewer than 20 interviews over his entire career, so Austrian journalist Wolfgang Fürweger spent years piecing together sources to build a detailed, heavily reported portrait of one of the greatest brand builders of all time.

Mateschitz passed away in 2022, and the book has been updated since its release to reflect new information. What you’ll find below is a snapshot of that research: roughly 40 bullet points covering the most interesting aspects of his life and business, from Red Bull’s internal rules to the construction of Dietrich’s 3,000-acre private island.

Depending on the news cycle, we’ll release 2 to 3 of these per month (in addition to our standard 3x-weekly breakdowns). Enjoy and let me know what you think.

If you want to dive deeper into the Red Bull story, you can purchase Wolfgang’s book here. I also recommended checking out the podcast episode David Senra did on Red Bull in 2024.