(Alex Yee during the 2025 TCS London Marathon via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a running boom that is still being felt today.

The 2026 London Marathon has received a record-breaking 1.1 million applicants, nearly five times the 247,000 runners that applied to run the marathon in 2015. And London isn’t alone. From Boston and Chicago to Berlin, Sydney and Tokyo, all seven of the world’s largest marathons are setting new records, with the acceptance rate for the New York City marathon hitting a record low of just two to three percent this year.

But while these numbers are impressive, no one has benefited from this surge more than Strava. The leading social and tracking platform for endurance and outdoor sports went from 40 million users in 2019 to 150 million today. At one point, Strava was adding two million new users per month, with the company now on pace to hit $500 million in annual recurring revenue (almost exclusively from subscriptions).

In fact, Strava has grown so much over the last few years that it is planning to go public via an IPO. Strava has invited banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to pitch for roles on its IPO, with the company’s valuation recently hitting $2.2 billion.

So for today’s newsletter, we’re going to break down the business behind Strava. We’ll start by talking about how the company’s founders initially came up with the idea. But then, I’ll explain how Strava utilized a unique freemium model to convert millions of users into paid subscribers, how its network effects have started to compound, how it monetizes its large collection of data, and the biggest risk/opportunities facing its IPO.

Even if you don’t run or use Strava, this is a fascinating look at how the world’s most prominent fitness app attracts users and generates hundreds of millions in revenue.