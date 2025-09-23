(Photo: Bethpage Black via the Ryder Cup)

This weekend’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be one of the biggest sporting events ever. With an estimated 250,000 attendees throughout the week, the PGA of America is likely to generate more than $125 million from ticket sales alone. But that’s just one piece of the puzzle — dozens of other organizations will also make millions.

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is expected to generate approximately $20 million in revenue by selling transportation passes for $175 per person. Hospitality provider On Location has already sold out of all its luxury spaces, generating mid-eight figures of top-line revenue this week. And that’s without even mentioning the tens of millions of dollars generated through car rentals, hotels, restaurants, and state and city taxes.

Many sports fans have become numb to these numbers. I get it. The business of sports is bigger than ever. But this year’s Ryder Cup is different. It’s not hyperbole to say that the 2025 Ryder Cup will be one of the most lucrative golf tournaments in history.

So for today’s newsletter, I ran the numbers. Not only will we break down which organizations stand to benefit the most, but I have also put together a detailed case study that shows how much each organization should earn and exactly where that money is coming from. Big or small, we’ll cover every detail, including the consulting groups that helped the PGA of America set ticket prices, the profit margins on luxury suites, and the necessary expenses to build out 1.5 million square feet of tenting.

I’ve read every article I can find on this year’s Ryder Cup, and I can comfortably say that this will be the most complete financial breakdown anywhere on the internet.