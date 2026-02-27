(The Battery outside Truist Park in Atlanta via JERDE)

The Atlanta Braves just released their 2025 earnings report, offering a rare glimpse into the finances of a publicly traded professional sports team.

Here are the highlights:

$732 million in total revenue (up from $662 million in 2024)

Baseball was responsible for $635 million (87% of total revenue)

Real estate was responsible for $97 million (13% of total revenue)

Adjusted OIBDA (profitability measure) of $108 million (+172% YoY)

I am not a Braves fan, but I enjoy following their business because it is so incredibly unique. The Braves are one of only a handful of publicly traded major professional sports teams in the world, and given that they now have a high-margin real estate business attached to their stadium, the team’s annual financial reports provide an inside look at the future business model for every sports team.

So for today’s newsletter, I spent the last few days reading through the Braves’ financial reports, both this year and previous years, to pick out a few trends worth following. Below is a summary of the most interesting things I discovered.

P.S. Make sure you read until the end. The last point explains why some of the things I uncovered lead me to believe the Braves could soon be put up for sale.