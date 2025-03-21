(Derrick White and Jayson Tatum by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

When the Boston Celtics went up for sale last year, many NBA owners and league executives were thrilled. It’s not that they didn’t like the Celtics ownership group; they did. These individuals just saw the writing on the wall. A record sale price would lead to higher exits for other owners and larger future expansion fees for the league.

But within a matter of weeks, a different scenario began to appear. Everyone knew the Celtics would sell for a record price, beating the $4 billion that Mat Ishbia paid for the Phoenix Suns. But what if the final number wasn’t as high as everyone had expected?

There is a lot to love about the Boston Celtics. Big city? Check. Rich history? They have it. Winning tradition? The Celtics have 18 NBA championships and counting.

However, from a business perspective, the Celtics have a few glaring issues.