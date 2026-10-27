More than 60,000 runners will take part in the New York City Marathon this weekend. Runners from 130+ countries will cross five bridges and gain 810 feet of elevation. The NYPD will monitor 60,000+ cameras from a command center, and estimates suggest this year’s race will contribute $700 million in economic impact.

But those are just the headline numbers. What you may not know is that the nonprofit organization that runs the NYC Marathon — New York Road Runners (NYRR) — generated a record $150 million in revenue last year. That includes tens of millions of dollars in entry fees, sponsorship deals, media rights agreements, and merchandise sales, all while raising hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.

We know these numbers are accurate because nonprofits are required to file annual financial forms. So I spent the last few days reading through NYRR’s recent 50-page filing to better understand how the business actually operates.

Today’s newsletter is for paid subscribers only because it took me several days to put together. But if you have been on the fence about signing up, today is the day.

The charts and commentary below cover everything you need to know about the money and business behind one of the world’s most popular marathons, including the odds of earning a bib through the lottery, a complete breakdown of the event’s business model and revenue, how the logistics work on race day, the organization’s $32 million pandemic payout, the unique details behind TCS’ massive naming rights sponsorship deal, and much more. This is the most comprehensive breakdown of the NYC Marathon you will find anywhere on the internet.

Let’s get right to it.